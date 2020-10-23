I LOVE PRESIDENT LUNGU, I WILL VOTE FOR BILL 10 – LUNGWANGWA

It is rubbish to claim that the PF government has engaged a private company, YengaTech to bribe opposition Members of Parliament to support Bill 10, UPND Nalikwanda Member of Parliament Professor Geoffrey Lungwangwa has said.

Prof Lungwangwa, who was part of the Parliamentary Select Committee on constitutional amendment bill number 10, said he could not comment more as he had on several occasions justified his support for bill 10.

He said it is rubbish to suggest that he and others have been bought to support the constitution amendment number bill 10 of 2019.

“I will not comment further on that rubbish,” he said. “The truth is that I love Bill 10 and I will vote for Bill 10”, said Lungwanga.

Earlier, Prof Lungwagwa said no one could buy him to support Bill 10 and that every decision he had made was out of his conviction because of his love for President Lungu.