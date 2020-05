I NEARLY DIED, ITS NOT EASY TO GIVE BIRTH – MRS TAYALI SPEAKS UP!

It was not an easy Birth. Having a child is agonising especially when you have been told there is a little complication. You just are not sure if both of you will be alive to see each other when it is all over.

But my husband’s love and support was what kept on pushing me to fight.Your prayers and love pulled me through. We are both well.

Thank God we all fine. I will be home today.

(MRS TAYALI)