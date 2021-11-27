STATEMENT BY AMB. FRANK BWALYA

That is what I got from him as statement

To you who mean well for me, please know that some people have and will continue to create malicious stories to make my landing home rough and to injure my character as usual.

Please know that I have not spoken to any journalist about anything to do with my recall. Moreover, I am not aware of the female relative who is a journalist named by a certain social media platform.

You know me as a man who speaks his mind but I have not spoken what is being attributed to me about my recall. On the day of departing Australia, God willing, I will speak and my speech or statement will be full of gratitude for the opportunity to serve at such a high level.

I will thank the Zambian people, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, the staff at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, members of staff at the Mission, my dear wife and family (not least) and other people I am indebted to.

Above all, I will glorify God and then I will leave gracefully in line with the honour of the office I have occupied for almost 4 years. When I land in Zambia, God willing, I will take time to mourn my relatives and friends, as earlier said, and behave as a responsible citizen in line with the high position my country accorded me.

Regarding my future, I need to discern. So, please ignore the false and malicious stories attributed to me.

Finally, let me reiterate my statement that I acknowledge His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema as the President of the Republic of Zambia and that I respect his office and himself as the person occupying the office. I also respect Zambians who voted for him and his party.

Finally, I am still a civil servant and loyal to the government of the day. So, I have not said anything publicly or privately to undermine Public Service Ethics.

Love conquers all.

Frank Bwalya

Outgoing Zambia’s High Commissioner to the Commonwealth of Australia and New Zealand.

27th November 2021