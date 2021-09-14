I now move to Solwezi central.
Silumbe Richard 0
Chishala Kateka 0

Andyford Banda 0
Sean Tembo 0
Steven Nyirenda 1

M’membe Fred 6
Mumba Nevers 7
Hamududu Highvie 23

Kalaba Harry 24
Lungu Edgar 1,026
Hakainde Hichilema 49,744
