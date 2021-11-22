Amos Chanda
Amos Chanda - Special assistant to the president for press and public relations

I left State House because it was a toxic environment for me to work from-Amos Chanda

I never received any $3m from Vedanta-Amos Chanda

“I differed fundamentally with the way things were run, I disagreed with the process of liquidation of KCM. I didn’t receive any money from Vedanta. They said I received $3m. I just opposed the liquidation.” Amos Chanda ” that’s why I resigned as State House Spokesman.

1 COMMENT

  1. Busy distancing himself from the corrupt core when he was actually its chorus.

    No shame at all.

    Let us slap this man with a lifestyle audit.

