I OWE no one an explanation for naming my newly born twins Edgar and Esther after the President and the First Lady, Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has said.

Mr Lusambo says this is because President Edgar Lungu is like a father to him.

He said in the Zambian culture, most children are named after their grandparents and other relatives, and he considers President Lungu his father.

“I was named Bowman by my father and he had his reasons, just like I have reasons to name my newly born twins.