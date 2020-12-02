Economic and Equity Party (EPP) leader, Chilufya Tayali has mocked the Hakainde Hichilema led United Party for National Development (UPND) saying he owns nice things which they don’t have.

He writes:

I know some of you Unreasonable People for National Destruction (UPND) would like to see me miserable, but God loves me and he approves my fight against bad guys, so he blesses me with nice things, but you can’t believe it.

Look at all the nice things about me, which you talk about but can’t believe I own them while you don’t. If all I have is free, while don’t you have them? God gives them to me because I work hard.

You can say whatever you want, my wife is coming back with my daughter in one piece. The war has even ended in Tigray region, so soon things will be back to normal and she will come back.

You damn LOSERS together with your Bally Kalusa. I worship a true God but you worship Bally HAKALUSA.

Nefikote fyonse fileingilamo ukulanda ifyabupuba on our marriage, mubepelefye, our love is still dripping, lakulafyompapofye.