“I PITY ANYONE CONTEMPLATING JOINING UPND,” GBM

Thur. July 8, 2021

…I was used and dumped ..yet I even have money and used my own resources charter helicopters and campaign in UPND…

PF Member of the Central Committee Mr Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has advised anyone toying with the idea of joining UPND stating that doing so is at owners risk .

Featuring on the PF Interactive Forum, a Premium dialogue platform of the Patriotic Front which hosts party Functionaries to discussions of national interest, this evening, Mr Mwamba said he had ‘seen red’ when he was in the UPND because of the way Mr Hakainde Hichilema treats people .

He said if you don’t belong to the select few confidants of Hichilema, then your stay in the UPND was a miserable one .

He said despite adding so much value to the party by using personal resources for 4 years to campaign for Hichilema , he was unceremoniously booted out of the party when Hichilema arranged for the 75 NMC members, most of whom had become his close associates , to pass a vote of no confidence in him when he served as Vice President and Hichilemas running mate .

He said that showed him beyond any reasonable doubt that the UPND and its leader were a very hostile and toxic environment to belong to and hence his decision to return to the Patriotic Front and President Lungu where he was received with open arms .

He said he had even advised Dr. Chishimba Kambwili not to go to bed with the UPND and was happy his counterpart was also back home in PF where he belongs .

And Mr Mwamba says the PF has done exploits in its close to 10 years of power.

He said all other parties put together had not been able to develop Zambia as much as PF had done in a short space of time .

He has since advised the Zambian People to give President Lungu and the PF a fresh mandate in the August polls so that they can continue on the development trajectory they have set the nation on