I pray for a day when John Sangwa will be Zambia’s Chief Justice. I can assure you that mediocre judgments will end and justice will be guaranteed in the land. In the season of his reign as Chief Justice, lawyers will make sure that they do a lot of preparatory work before appearing in his Court.

The most celebrated Judge of the 20th Century, Lord Denning, was sometimes thought to be controversial because his wisdom and intelligence were far above his peers. Lord Denning delivered the most celebrated judgments of all times. He was called the people’s judge – no wonder he lived until 100 years. Long live John Sangwa!

I salute the unmatched wisdom and intelligence of John Sangwa, SC. He is a genuine people’s lawyer and the soon coming people’s judge. Don’t be misled by #dobadoba lawyers. Listen to him.