I REGRET LEAVING POLICE SERVICE, MY LIFE WILL BE ROUGH IF PF LOSES – FORMER POLICE OFFICER

Suzen Sibeso Mulako a former police officer has today expressed sadness for losing Luena adoption saying her sacrifice of resigning from the police service will now go to worst.

Speaking in Luena this morning, Ms Sibeso said she was misled to resign. “I was hopeful that I will be adopted, but things came out opposite. I painfully regret my decision”, she said.

Meanwhile Ms Sibeso said despite not being adopted, she will continue supporting President Lungu and PF. She expressed fear that if HH wins, her life will be in a mess and she will be unemployed for the rest of her life.

Despite resigning from Zambia Police inorder to stand as MP in Luena under PF, the Ruling Party refused to adopt her saying she is too childish to be in parliament.

They have since promised her the appointment of District Commissioner should PF retain power in August, but she is still not comforted because anything can happen between now and August. “Its rough to be a politician”, she said.- CIC PRESS Team