[Chief Pilgrim Dr Canisius Banda writes]
I REGRET NOTHING, I HARBOUR NO GRUDGES
———————————-
I did my part whilst on the field. I helped build Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND.
That I helped make Hakainde Hichilema Republican President is an indelible national historical record.
To me his becoming Republican President was merely fulfilment of my own prophesy I made to him on 25 December 2006.
How can I regret occasioning success in his life and the life of the UPND? I do no such thing. Instead, I have an enduring smile in my heart. I rejoice.
I am rejoicing for him.
I was tear-gassed for him. I suffered insults, shame and ridicule for him. I was called a Judas Iscariot for working with him. I sacrificed my all for him.
With Chakawa, his cousin and ADC then, as an act of extreme economy, I ate unbuttered local buns with him on aeroplanes.
In pursuit of a worthy life for others, seeking a better Zambia, at one time I nearly died with him as our helicopter began to smoke in the air, and had to make an emergency landing in a forest.
In the end, he/they rejected me.
I give thanks in all situations realizing that my having been hounded out of the UPND in 2016 was the will of God for me at the time.
It is well for me for all things happen for good for all those that love and trust God and are called according to His purpose. And I am one of these people.
I occasion good in the lives of others wherever I go. I build lives. I emit light. I am a pilgrim.
I wished Hakainde Hichilema well then, and I still do now.
To illustrate this, every year since I ceased to be his vice president, without missing a year, on the 4th of June, his birthday, I have written profound and heartfelt messages to him and his family, wishing him and his family well.
I was among the very first citizens to congratulate him both privately and publicly on his ascendance to the republican presidency.
I take no credit for anything. I am merely one of God’s vessels. The glory for all I do belongs to God.
For as long as I live, I will remain grateful to Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND for having afforded me a platform to serve my country.
I did all I did NOT for me but primarily for country and him.
For now, allow me to decrease, let them increase and govern Zambia and occasion good in the lives of God’s creation.
Much national work remains undone.
Every dog has its day. And indeed, time and chance happen to all.
Even if he tried, Hakainde Hichilema will never forget me. It is finished.
Dr Canisius BANDA
Development Activist
Pilgrim
30 August 2021
It’s you who abandoned him when you were not picked as running mate. If you had remained loyal today you would have been vice president. Instead you will now be forgotten in the annals of history.
No one argues what you may have done with him in the party because were not there. The bible says blessed are those who persevere………… In Christian circles those who have done good but then decide to move away will lose the rewards. If you believed in his vision you could have stayed on and today you could have been one of those cerebrating. It is a lesson to everyone human being especially those who mocked him after saying he is a perpetual loser, those who left on the 11th hour, etc.
You can learn have some spiritual lessons out of HHs victory.
Continue writing your poems but I hope you have tie to sit back and reflect where you lost it. You went back to pf but unfortunately you never realised those guys had no use for you because they kept ignoring you. You had enough time to go back but am sure you are one of those who never saw any ray of light at the end of the tunnel.
God sieved all those who pretended/claimed they shared his vision and later gave him victory. Since you sound a good Christian kindly read about Gideon gong to war in Judges Chapter7 about how God helped Gideon sieve those who where not fit for war. I am not blaming neither laughing but I feel there is a nice lesson for (even us silent supporters and voters) all of us to learn. God says your ways are not my ways.
But Canisius Banda went on rampage disparaging HH prior to the 2021 August elections. What is he now trying to portray to the people of Zambia? Sometimes it is just better to keep quiet. This man was complaining about the people from Eastern province about the badness of voting HH and how bad a person he is. Today he wants to come out and claim HH is president because him when it is clear that he voted for PF’s candidate former president Lungu. These are some of the dishonest people who were never meant to be in HH and the UPND’s team. All the bad weeds including Charles Kakoma and Canisius Banda chucked themselves from the then opposition UPND due to lack of being principled. He regrets but too proud to say it!
Just shut up Canicius. Pilgrim to where again?
Full grown with no shame at all!