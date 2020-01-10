I REGRET SINGING FOR PF THEY HAVE REFUSED TO HELP ME WITH FUNERAL FUNDS OF MY LATE IN LAW IN LIVINGSTONE- DANDY CRAZY

RENOWNED Patrotic Front ( PF) bootlicker and singer Wesley Chilambo popularly known as Dandy Crazy is dropping ices crying for help from deaf PF.

The singer who recently boasted of living good life under PF government while on boat cruise in Samfya believed to have lost his in – law in Livingstone Southern Province and he called several ruling Patrotic Front MPs including Bowman Lusambo for help but to no avail.

“I’m disappointed with this PF government, it has failed to help me with funeral funds after all what I did to them, I danced, sung, fought and did crazy things for them to be where they are today but they have refused to help me”, he cried in his usual thick voice.

Chilambo further accused PF of using musicians for nothing and dump them after winning elections.

“Abana bandi tabakwete namakaputula nafyakulya nempiya shakusukulu and kubatumila phone ma honourables bamputula, okay tukamimona”, said Dandy.

Meanwhile, we contacted Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo to comfirm if he refused to help Wesley, Lusambo said Dandy Crazy is old enough to sort out such family problems. We are not here to help people who spend money carelessly by cruising boats everywhere.

We will bring the other side of Dandy Crazy’s story immediately after talking to him.

The Fixing Team.