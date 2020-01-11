AFRICAN PROPHECY 2020″….I SAW 3 CLOSE TO EDGAR LUNGU BETRAYING… A 5 FOLD AGENDA AGAINST ERIC MASISI EXPOSED…. PROPHET ISAAC AMATA… JANUARY 11,2020 1. ZAMBIA: Ahead of 2021 presidential elections the president of Zambia will be betrayed by those whom he trusted very soon! I saw 3. Let him take note! This internal incident will come as a surprise to many as realignment, justling within the party! God’s hands is with him 2. BOTSWANA: I saw a 5 fold agenda to undermine the administration of Eric Masisi in 2020. God has neutralized 2…the remaining 3 will crash also!

Like l said afterwards the 2019 presidential elections bigger battles following! Those leaking out vital and sensitive informations of his administration within to undermine his presidency will be flushed out soon! TAKE NOTE! 3. MALAWI: The intervention of Malawi will come supernaturally! I saw attempts for bloodshed in the courts petition ongoing! I saw a hijacking but will not stand! The dragon downfall has been written in the heavens! It is irreversible! 4. ZIMBABWE: I saw a power tussle!

I saw 2 camps emerging! I saw it spreading into the armed forces! I saw arrests! Multiple sackings soon within top segments of the government! Pray this tussle don't escalate! 2020 in Zimbabwe l say pray! 5. DRC: The current president of DRC must pray hard he completes his tenure! Plans to remove him before his tenure expires! DRC must pray hard.. I repeat very hard!'