Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has claimed that he made a prophecy that the opposition would win the presidential election case only to be attacked as a fake prophet.

Bushiri, who has previously been accused of doctoring miracles and photoshopping images of angels at his church, shared the ‘prophecy’ on his Facebook page.

“It has come to pass just as I prophesied during the live broadcast of the International Visitors Program. I prophesied that Malawi would go for a Presidential rerun. The Opposition took the government to court objecting the electoral results and before the court gave the verdict; I spoke the mind of God over the nation of Malawi” said Major 1.

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader shared on the 4th of February at around 6 o’clock in the morning a clip of him allegedly issuing the prophecy.

“What I am saying opposition will win. The petitioner will win the case. There should be a rerun – that’s the judgement. Wherever you are watching me, if you are in Malawi, I have told you before it has happened. So when it has happened you will know” Bushiri is head as saying.

However, he claims that he did not initially share the prophecy because he was attacked as a fake prophet.

“I received retaliation from people who thought the prophecy was fake, but, just as God spoke it has happened. I am not sharing this to prove myself; I am sharing this because Malawi needs so much prayer” reads the caption accompanying the clip

Malawi24 could not independently verify the authenticity of the video on Bushiri’s official facebook page currently pinned on top.

However, the prophet’s team has previously been accused by Prophet Mboro of photoshoping images of the latter in heaven.

He also made headlines after sharing a ‘miracle’ clip of himself levitating in the air and ‘captured’ photo of his congregant’s wife and children using an iPad. Video experts shoot down the two miracles as doctored and fake.

On Monday, the High Court sitting as the Constitutional Court ruled that the 2019 elections had systematic and widespread irregularities, forcing the 5 judges presiding over the case nullify the results.

President Peter Mutharika has described the ruling as a miscarriage of justice and that he would appeal the decision.

As it stands, Saulos Chilima has been restated as the country’s Vice President, replacing DPP’s Everton Chimulirenji.