OPPOSITION NDC Copperbelt chairman George Sichula has warned that if the concerns of the Zambian youth remain unaddressed, protests will become more extreme, petitions will become strikes, and marches will become violent uprisings.

In a statement titled ‘Three signs to show that Zambian is on a brink of a revolution’, Sichula noted that major revolutions are preceded by substantial increases in the number of protests, both physical and verbal and resistance becomes a daily fact of life.

“See how the Zambian youths have become vicious and fearless! Populations display their displeasure and voice their grievances via marches, petitions and protests. Once the population is convinced that the system is not working, and their grievances will remain unheard then almost anything can set off a political explosion. Lastly, Zambia is a failed state. This poor economy we are experiencing today will eventually lead to famine in this land,” Sichula said.

The NDC Copperbelt strongman further noted that political scientists had historically been bad at foreseeing the most important developments.

He recalled that few people guessed the end of MMD and politicians like Dora Siliya refused to accept that PF was coming to power in 2011.

Sichula said before a momentous event occurs, there were numerous possibilities and different ways events could unfold.

“After it happens, however, it will appear inevitable. And after it happens, we will be very good at explaining why it had to happen. Only civil servants are good at predicting change of government because they see and discuss it in offices. I am happy to note that many of us are now predicting the socio-political situation in Zambia, and the only way out for PF is Bill 10,” he said.

Sichula, the former PF Chingola district commissioner, said after years of learning about protests, uprisings and revolutions, he was convinced that Zambia was currently showing all the signs political scientists and historians would identify in retrospect as conducive to a revolutionary uprising.

“What brings about a revolution…? Of course, every revolution is unique and comparisons between them do not always yield useful insights. But there are a few criteria we identify in hindsight that are usually present in revolutionary explosions,” Sichula said.

He said that the first sign of a revolution is tremendous economic inequality.

Sichula said another sign of revolution boarders on a deep conviction that the ruling classes serve only themselves at the expense of everyone else, undermining the belief that these inequalities would ever be addressed by the political elite.

“Third, and somewhat in response to these, there is the rise of political alternatives that were barely acceptable in the margins of society before. Combined, these factors create a deeply felt and widely shared sense of injustice, an almost palpable conviction that the system is not working for the majority and only for the very few who abuse their positions of privilege. These qualities weaken any regime’s claim to legitimacy,” said Sichula.