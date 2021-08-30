I SEE EDGAR LUNGU GOING BACK TO CONCOURT

After fighting ferouciously to get a third term judgement of the Concourt, I see Mr. Lungu going back to seek another order.Mr. Lungu this morning at a church service he announced that he intends to retire. Of course with no money to loot anymore, how could he standby to use his hard looted cash to reorganize a party whose chances of bouncing back into power are less than zero. Anyway, we wish him good retirement.With Mr. Lungu retiring from active politics, it will come with one last legal battle. Mr. Lungu fought so hard to get a shot at presidency for a third term. He went from threatening court judges to promises of making them Chief Justices if they ruled in his favour. After the agreement with the judges was secured, he proceeded to hire Danny Pule to go to court and the rest is history.

With him hinting at a possible retirement, I see him going back to the same court to seek other remedies. With retirement comes a retirement package. As ruled by the court, Mr Lungu only Served one term in office. For this reason he would only quality for half payment of his terminal benefits. I am sure he will not be very pleased with that.

Therefore, it will force him to go back to Concourt, only this time to ask it to confirm he ruled for two terms and qualifies for full benefits having been sworn in twice.

This is what happens when you choose to interfere with courts for your own benefits. We are patiently waiting to see the ruling, more so that he never succeeded in fulfilling his promises he made to the judges after losing the election.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist For Africa and Amnesty International