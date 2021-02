By Dr Chishimba Kambwili.

I SHALL NOT PAY ATTENTION OR CREATE A PLATFORM FOR PEOPLE WHO WANT TO USE MY NAME IN ORDER FOR THEM TO HAVE POLITICAL RELEVANCE.

MY NAME IS A BRAND AND I WILL AT ALL COST PROTECT IT.

I SHALL HENCEFORTH ONLY BE RESPONDING TO MY FELLOW POLITICAL PRESIDENTS BECAUSE THAT IS MY LEVEL.

#IAMREADYFOR2021.