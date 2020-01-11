Hip hop giant Tommy D, has reiterated that he spoke the truth in a song by Koby titled “Keep Forgetting”.

The Legendary and Hip-Hop sensational star says the truth is bitter.

He adds that he does not regret what he sang reason being that he was just telling the truth.

This follows when Smooth Talk IK asked him a question when he appeared on his show monitored by Zambian Watch, if he was throwing shade at the people he mentioned or not.

He further disclosed that he is a free guy for telling the truth and he still mingles with the same guys he talked about and had the chance to shake hands with Macky 2 and Chef 187 saying music is an art.