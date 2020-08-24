By Betson Sibanda

A diplomatic war could be brewing, as South African Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni maintains his stance regarding his comments on the firing of Denny Kalyalya as Bank of Zambia governor.

Mboweni attracted Lusaka’s wrath when he condemned the firing of Kalyalya by President Edgar Lungu.

In his comment, Mboweni implied that Lungu scored an own goal, by firing the central bank boss and called the move ‘nonsense.’

In response Zambian government Chief spokesperson described Mboweni’s statement as an element of immaturity.

But Mboweni hit back saying he stands by his statement.

“Looks like I am in trouble about my statement on the dismissal of the Bank of Zambia Governor!

“I stand by my statement. Central Bank independence is key.

“Not negotiable. Let all central bankers speak out!” He said.