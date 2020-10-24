Prophet Urbert Angel writes….

I stand with Major 1 Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Prophetess Mary Bushiri GOD IS ALIVE and never make a mistake GOD IS NOT MOCKED… you can not touch the Prophets of God and be guiltless. It might take some time for you to see it but when his VENGEANCE happens, it surely happens.

You see the bible says

“The devil has come to earth and is VERY ANGRY for he knows he has a short time”

The devil senses the rapture is anytime so it’s time to pray for those who are of GOD in this hour and fight any form of injustice the church is facing. However there are those who support what God is doing in these perilous times as we wait for the rapture of the church which can happen any second from now… be assured that BeBe and I love you so much and Prophet Shepherd Bushiri & Prophetess Mary Bushiri are praying for you and are in high spirits for they know in whom they have believed!