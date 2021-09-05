I STARTED DRINKING AFTER HUBBY TOLD ME I PERFORM WELL IN BED WHEN DRUNK, WIFE TELLS COURT

A WOMAN of Chazanga Township has narrated to the Matero Local Court that she started drinking beer after her husband told her that she performed well in bed when drunk.

Anna Phiri, 25, said she had not been drinking beer when she got married to Standford Njobvu, 28, in 2015.Phiri, who was on the verge of losing her marriage for alleged heavy drinking, said it was her husband who started buying her beer and introduced her to bars and other clubs.

Phiri was testifying in a matter in which Njobvu sued her for divorce. The couple has one child together.“I never used to drink beer, it is my husband who introduced me to it, saying I perform well in bed when I am drunk. I am wondering why he is now blaming me for drinking.

“However, I am willing to stop drinking so that I could keep my marriage because I don’t want to lose my husband,” Phiri said.She told the court that her husband was short-tempered and beats her whenever they had a misunderstanding.

Phiri also said Njobvu no longer trusts her and suspects that she was still going out with her former boyfriend.Earlier, Njobvu in his testimony, told the court that Phiri disrespects him when she is drunk.“My wife becomes provocative when she is drunk, as if this not enough, she goes an extra mile to insult my parents.

I used to love my wife, but I can no longer cope with her behaviour,” he said.Njobvu said he had tried to take his wife to different elders for counselling but that she was not changing.He said in 2019, he separated from his wife, hoping that she would make amends, but to no avail.

“I thought she would change when she went back to her parents, but it seems she has become worse. I receive reports from people that she patronises bars and drinking places almost on a daily basis,” Mr Njobvu said.He said his wife had been telling people that they had divorced when in fact not.

For these reasons, Njobvu felt that it was better for them to go separate ways.In passing judgment, magistrate Kaputo Ng’andwe reconciled the couple and urged them to live in harmony.He encouraged the couple to forgive each other and start afresh.