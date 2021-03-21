BY CIC REPORTER

Pethias BullzChuundu Mweemba writes below 👇👇

I STILL HAVE HOPE THAT ONE DAY ZAMBIANS SHALL SMILE.

It’s a better Zambia that all we are looking for of which We all know that there is no Government which can employ everyone in civil service.

If Government can’t employ everyone, how then can it make everyone smile? UPND has an answer to this question.

Firstly we need to understand that this country is blessed with natural resources which our God in heaven gave us.

Can you imagine when I visit Western province I see small scale Farmers struggling to grow cashenuts, of which some manage to grow but at the end they don’t have market to sale cashenuts.

When I visit Eastern province, I see small scale Farmers struggling to grow groundnuts, to those who manage to grow you will discover that they don’t have market where to sale their products.

In LUAPULA our friends they are good at Fish farming, but nothing has been done to help our friends.

UPND with President Hakainde Hichilema will answer to these challenges through insuring that all the small scale Farmers are empowered, but not just empowering them but Government shall find Business for them where to sale their products.

The other major thing it will be making sure that our Economy it’s stabilised, inflation rate reduced to normal, so that all those citizens who are doing business shall be able to do trade without any problem.

It’s the responsibility of Government to create employment opportunities for it’s Citizens and UPND shall do that.

Vote UPND 👋👋👋👋