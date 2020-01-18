Former Chipolopolo star Emmanuel Mayuka has hit back at online publications going round that he is broke and stressed.Speaking to BNZO, Mayuka said that the picture that has gone viral of him and Christopher Katongo was a good picture but taken at a wrong time.

“Iam very dissapointed with you the media, everything was blown out of proportion, that was just a picture taken at an awkward time, I was just from playing a game tired and sweaty and the picture was taken, Iam not stressed I still have my cars, houses and I have invested my money so well. Currently I am out of contract but I will be joining Maccabi Telviv in Israel, my manager is working on that.So atleast I have given you something to talk about on your small Facebook page. Hey! no pictures iam here to have lunch with my woman not taking pictures with you,” Said Mayuka at Hilton Garden Hotel.

Mayuka was part of the Chipolopolo squad which won the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations and was named top scorer of the tournament with three goals.