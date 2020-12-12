I STOLE AND SOLD MY MOTHER’S COW BECAUSE I WANTED TO PAY FOR MY LOBOLA, CHOMA MAN TELLS COURT

A man from Mapanza area has been sentenced to five years imprisonment with hard labor for stealing his mother’s cow.

Byta FM Court Journalist reports that Felix Muntanga (34), was appearing before Resident Magistrate Ethel Phiri on a charge of stock theft contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that on 12th November, 2020, Muntanga did steal a cow valued at K8000, property of Betty Mweetwa.

The accused person admitted the charge while informing the court that he wanted to sale the animal and use the money to pay dowry, because his mother refused to help him with the funds he needed.

According to a statement of facts, the accused person together with his brothers was assigned to look after his mother’s herd of cattle.

While heading the animals, his brothers realized that one cow was missing with the accused person nowhere to be seen.

The defendant was later apprehended after the cow was spotted in Mazabuka where the accused is believed to have sold it at K2, 300.

During interrogations, Muntanga told the police that he was looking for a K1, 400 he was charged as Lobola.

Upon his confirmation of the facts, the court found him guilty on personal admission.

Magistrate Phiri expressed disappointment that the accused person stole from his mother because he wanted to marry.

Muntanga was handed a five year minimum mandatory sentenced with hard labour, effective from the date of arrest.