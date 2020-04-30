Minister of Tourism and Arts, Ronald Chitotela has disclosed that he was among founder members of the United Party for National Development (UPND).

Speaking on Diamond Television program called COSTA, Chitotela said when UPND was formed by the late Anderson Maxoka, he was the Treasurer in the Copperbelt Provincial Committee.

He said he contested as a Councillor in Chimwemwe Constituency in Kitwe while former Defence Minister, George Mpombo won in Masaiti as a UPND Councillor.

He also dismissed allegations that he is corrupt stating that he has been a good businessman and leads a clean life.

He said he left UPND and joined the Patriotic Front in 2001.