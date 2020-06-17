By Miles Sampa.

On Saturday I experienced fatigue, began to cough and temperate went up.

I was immediately admitted into a hospital where by day 2 they had reasons to suspect I had contracted Corona virus.

Suddenly I could not recognize the Doctors or Nurses as they now were visiting my room all geared up in face masks, gloves, googles etc. My sister bringing food was turned away. I was like “mmmm..yabija makani”

Ministry of Health (MOH) was alerted and their Covid 19 machinery moved into action instantly. They arrived in full amour gear and swabbed me deep through nose and took samples. Results next 24hrs.

Yes I was anxious. What if? And more so at our vulnerable old age. How many people did I meet last 2 weeks I asked myself. I remembered the Chawama Disabled group of 20, Kanyama Disabled group of 20, House of Moses Opharnage with about 43 babies, several journalist (about 20) at a press briefing and ofcourse I had that morning interview at HOT FM studios where I sat next to Kings and other 3 station hosts, had 2 SML interviews, met nearly all Councillors in that time, all my office and home support staff. I had also visited my old mother and my 2 sisters in Chelstone. I had also visited Minister Prof Luo at her home with Madalisto Kamanga on Friday morning.

This was my main worry. The back linkage matrix exposure of atleast 150 people that would have needed to be followed up by MOH.

Alas Professor Mulenga from MOH walked into my ward 2 nights ago and said “Your Corona Swab results are out and indicated Negative”.

“Wow: God is Great..” I said

It turns out I had some chest infection which has since been somewhat treated. I have been discharged officially from hospital this morning.

Many thanks to the hardworking MOH officials, UTH CEO Dr Makupe that visited me, all the Doctors at Medlands hospital that attended to me and indeed all the Nurses who looked after me day and night.

I need to manage my exposure so says my Doctors.

I feel better and back home recuperating.

Stay safe and protect yourself from Covid 19.

MBS17062020