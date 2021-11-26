I Take Every Opportunity I Get – Daka After Scoring Against Legia Warsaw to Become Leicester Record Scorer in Europe

Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka became Leicester City’s highest scorer in European competition after scoring the opener in Thursday night’s 3-1 victory over Polish side Legia Warsaw in a UEFA Europa League clash at the King Power Stadium.

The 23-year old Zambian international left the Legia defence in the dust after receiving a pass from Harvey Barnes as he made quick turn to face the goal before slotting the ball home to open the floodgates after 11 minutes into the match.

The goal was his fifth this term and saw him overtake English teammate Jamie Vardy and Algerian star Riyad Mahrez, now with Manchester City, who are on four goals to become the club’s top scorer in Europe.

More goals from James Maddisson and Nigerian international Wilfred Ndidi in the 21st and 33rd minutes extended Leicester’s lead to go into the break with an healthy advantage over the visitors who had earlier pulled one back through Flip Mladenovic in the 26th minute.

“Amazing performance from the team tonight, great football and great atmosphere from the fans, it’s a really important victory for us tonight” Daka said in a post-match interview.

The former Red Bull Salzburg star who has started all of the Foxes’ Europa League matches this season told LCTV he was keen on grabbing every chance he would be presented with to steal the limelight.

“I am a goal scorer, I know my responsibility, I know my job so I have to make sure that I am found in the right place at the right time, of course I know the quality that we have in the team so I have to make sure to put the icing on the cake,

“I take every opportunity that I get, every chance that I get I have to take it and it also shows the confidence and support that I am receiving from the team so I just have to make sure that I utilise the chance” he said.

A masterclass performance in the opening 45 minutes proved to be decisive as it was enough see Brendan Rodgers’ men to an important victory even after a edgy second stanza.

“We had a great first half, we knew that the second half was going to be difficult, we made sure that if we are not going to get another goal then we don’t need concede another goal, the first half was really brilliant and I feel the second half was kind of tough but we expected it and at the end of the day maximum points was what was important for us” Daka added.

Thursday night’s victory over Legia saw Leicester shoot to the top of the standings in Group C with 8 points one better than second and third placed Spartak Moscow and Napoli with battle for progression into the Round of 16 set to go down to the wire as bottom placed Legia who have 6 points, could also book their place to the next round.

“We knew how important this game was and playing at home, we really needed the three points and we are on top of the group now, we just have to make sure that we go and finish the job in Napoli” he said.

Leicester travel to Italy on 9 December as they face Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo where they will need victory to be assured of a place in the next round.