By Elias Sakala cic Private Reporter.

LUSAKA ~Lusaka.

I TALK ABOUT THE PRESIDENCY NOT THE PRESIDENT AND I’LL CONTINUE DOING SO. – OBVIOUS MWALITETA.

“I have listened to comments made by Madam Margaret Mumba from PF. I have no comments to make really, I think am above that anyway, and I won’t be part of such pettiness because I don’t talk personalities” said Mwaliteta. I know in PF there is this quest of relevance were everyone wants to show their relevancy, so I can’t really stop her from saying what she is saying” said Mwaliteta.

Mr Mwaliteta was reacting to disparaging remarks made by Mrs Margaret Mumba from PF. In a video that has gone viral. Mrs mumba is heard attacking Mr Mwaliteta alleging that he is sick, suffering from unknown disease.

However Mr Mwaliteta refused to comment on remarks made by Mrs Mumba. He instead said that the only time he had to talk about the presidency and not to talk about the president. “I don’t talk about the president as a person no, I talk about the presidency and things that are happening around. I specifically talk about the wrong things going in the country which are being perpetuated by the PF themselves” he said this during an interview today

Mr Mwaliteta indicated that this quest for relevance by PF members will one day cost them dearly, ” this quest for relevance will kill them one day if not careful,” he retorted. He further advised the PF to just concentrate on dealing with the scandals that are going on in the country. He said that there are too many scandals taking place and they are (PF) actually in the right position to bring this to a stop for Zambians to have a breath of fresh air, otherwise the situation is so suffocating and very unpleasant for general citizenry, said the Lusaka Province Chairman.

“And I want to categorically state here that, i Obvious Mwaliteta the UPND Chairman for Lusaka Province won’t relent, I won’t tire and I won’t be cowed down by anybody. I’ll continue speaking for and on behalf of my country and the marginalized. I personally have suffered a lot of injustice at the hands of PF, I have suffered all manner of inhuman treatment one can think of” disclosed Mwaliteta.

“I have been imprisoned before on trumped charges. I don’t know how they want me to live in my own country under such tyrannical conditions?” asked Mwaliteta. “But whatever it is they are trying to do to me I can assure them that it is bound to fail because am not a criminal neither do engage in criminality, but I can only wish them good luck” said Mr Mwaliteta.

*INFORMATION AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY DESK.*

*UPND LUSAKA PROVINCE.*24/01/21

