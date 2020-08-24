South Africa is considered to be one of the worst places to be for women, because of the of the official statistics concerning rape cases.

In recently published statistics, South Africa ranks number one in the world in terms of rape related cases.

It is not surprising that a woman, on Monday, tweeted that she told her rapist to use a condom because she is HIV positive.

And when asked whether the said rapist used a condom; she answered affirmatively that he did not use it.

She further commented that the only reason she told him to use a condom, was so that the innocent women who might become the victim of the said rapist, can be prevented from getting infected.

On her Twitter account, she describes herself as a HIV activist and vocalist.