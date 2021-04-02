I TOOK PART IN STEALING MONEY BECAUSE I WANTED TO FEED MY FAMILY, SAYS FEMALE ROBBER

Three notorious Zimbabwean criminals and a 28-year-old Zambian woman have been slapped with five-year jail terms for stealing from a motor vehicle in Ndola.

One of the three Zimbabwean criminals told the Ndola Magistrates’ Court that he is a business tycoon.

The four notorious criminals, among them 28-year-old Ethel Lyambai of Matero, were charged with theft from a motor vehicle belonging to security guard Francis Kunda, from Zambezi Portland Cement.

Mr Kunda was sent by Zambezi Portland Cement managing director Gomeli Litana to withdraw the money.

The criminals are Owen Msimanga, 48, of house number 161 in Matero, Norman Nguni, 47 of house number 1126 Chunga, Lusaka, Charles Lunga, 45, of an unmarked house in Matero, and Lyambai, 28, of house number 1772, Muchinga Road in Chunga, Lusaka.

It was heard that the four, jointly and whilst acting together, did steal K132,082, the property of Gomeli Litana.

When the matter came up for plea before Ndola Principal Resident Magistrate Obister Musukwa, the four all pleaded guilty to the charge.

Mr Msimanga introduced himself as a business executive, while Mr Nguni he is a business tycoon. Mr Lunga introduced himself as a vendor while Ms Lyambai said she a business lady.

The three Zimbabweans said they stole the money because they wanted to pay for their children’s school fees, while Ms Lyambai said she wanted to use it to sustain her family.

The state then read the facts of the case before court.

“Francis Kunda, 34, of Flat number 12, Madur Court, Shinde Street, Town Centre, Ndola reported that while driving a Toyota Hilux, black in colour, registration number BAA 2877, he was attacked by the four criminals who were armed with a pistol, and stole cash from him amounting to K132,048. Kunda was sent by his employer to FNB Bank in town to withdraw money to pay workers who had worked at the company Farm. Kunda withdrew K132, 048, and went to the industrial area in Masala to pay the farmers. While on his way, Kunda noticed a Toyota Allion trailing him,” facts read in brief.

“He decided to park his car at Industrial Post Office and went to address the Farmers. It was at this moment that one criminal got out of their car, went and broke the left front passenger window and got the bag containing money. When people saw what was happening, they shouted while the criminals rushed into their car, a Toyota Allion Registration number ADE 722 and sped off. Kunda and other good Samaritans gave chase, the criminals lost control and hit into a stationary truck along Ndola-Kabwe Road.”

The four convicts said the facts where true and correct.

In mitigation, the four asked the court to forgive them because they did not waste the court’s time.

But Magistrate Musukwa said cases of theft from motor vehicle were on the rise in Ndola.

“I have heard your mitigation, but it must be noted that you could have first thought of this before you acted. Cases of this nature are so high in the district and a custodial sentence is appropriate. For the first three accused, I sentence you to 5 years imprisonment with hard labour while the fourth accused, I sentence you to 5 years simple imprisonment effective today,” said Magistrate Musukwa.

