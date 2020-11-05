By Daily Revelation reporter

Patriotic Front (PF) Kamfinsa member of parliament Elalio Musonda has refuted accusations by his party that he did not vote for Bill 10 last Thursday in Parliament.

Yesterday, PF secretary general Davies Mwila wrote letters to three of their members of parliament: Felix Ng’ambi (Chifubu Constituency), Kabaso Kampampi (Mwansabombwe), and Musonda to explain why they did not vote for Bill 10.

Mwila in a letter to the three members of parliament wondered why they did not vote for Bill 10 when President Edgar Lungu had instructed them to vote for the Bill without fail.

He asked them to explain to the party reasons behind their failure to vote and why the party should not take disciplinary action against them.

And when contacted by Daily Revelation, Musonda said he could not provide details on the matter because, first and foremost, he had not yet received the same letter from the secretary general.

He said as far as he is concerned, he voted in favour of Bill 10. He said he did not know what happened to the record of his vote by the IT department at Parliament.

Musonda disclosed that currently the issue was being handled by Parliament and hope the Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini would address the matter as soon as this week.

“I comment on the letter because I have not received it. I haven’t received the letter. I am just hearing in the media. Until I receive the letter, I am not commenting,” Musonda said, who later disclosed that, “The issue is being handled by Parliament. The problem… it was an IT problem. Yes, I did (vote). Mr Speaker is going to announce, that’s what we are waiting for. (When the speaker is going to announce), I am not sure. But I am sure it should be within this week.”

Last Thursday, Bill 10 collapsed after it failed to garner two third majority support in Parliament. -Daily Revelation