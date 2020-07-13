Just like we all know, due to one reason or the other, people do leave there previous relationship and in hope to seek for a better one.

And at the same time, people who are matured and fit enough to venture into relationships,do not like it when they can’t find any person to be in relationship with.

A woman who resides in Toronto, which is located in Ontario, Canada, has cried out that she needs an entanglement to hook up with and that anyone who is interested should kindly contact her.

Cleo Ellis revealed that she is just 32 years of age and that she is still single, as she is not in any relationship right now.

Writing her features, she said she is smart, and she is at the same time a little saucy.

She also revealed that she is well educated and she is into freelancing business and also runs a small business in Toronto. I can cook excellently and I really love to have fun, anyone who is interested in entanglement with me should let’s connect, she said.