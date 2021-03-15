MUMBWA UPND member of parliament has told youths in his constituency to start campaigning and, where necessary, to sleep in the bush, until Hakainde Hichilema forms government in August this year.

Nanjuwa says he has unresolved issues with PF but “it won’t be about fighting them back. All I want is to see all PF candidates in Mumbwa get zero votes. I want Edgar Lungu to get zero votes”.

He was speaking during the Mumbwa Constituency youth campaign launch for UPND leader Hichilema at Madalitso Lodge in Mumbwa on youth day.

The event, spiced by songs, was attended by hundreds of youths.

Nanjuwa thanked the constituency UPND youth chairman Teddy Mpolo for mobilising the crowd.

He reminded the cheering crowd that the PF government opened a Zesco sub-station within Mumbwa but that no local person had been contracted to do anything at the out-of-town facility.

“They have opened a mine in Lwili area within Mumbwa. But no youth from this area has been employed at the mine. Are we going to be an area of industries that employ no local person?” he wondered. “So, this PF should be voted out and we want to usher in Hakainde Hichilema. Every youth should woo 15 other people or more. On polling day, ensure that you go to vote with those people that you are going to convince.”

Nanjuwa emphasised that young people in Mumbwa should go to vote for Hichilema because: “the PF has failed us.”

He also talked about his recent attack by PF “thugs” on Lusaka’s Freedom Way, who stole money and a phone from him.

“So, I have unresolved issues with ba PF but it won’t be about fighting them back. All I want is to see all PF candidates in Mumbwa get zero votes. I want Edgar Lungu to get zero votes!” Nanjuwa declared. “And go and tell your relatives, especially youths, who are supporting the PF to think twice. Do they want their relative in me to be attacked by PF thugs in Lusaka? For that attack on me, PF candidates will receive no votes here.”

Nanjuwa, a UPND national management committee (NMC) member, was however, quick to request young people not to be engaging in violence of any kind.

“Peacefully convince those who wear green attire (PF supporters) to come and join the UPND,” urged Nanjuwa, stressing that people in Mumbwa should go to vote for all UPND candidates in councillors, council chairman, member of parliament and Hichilema. “I declare that the HH 2021 youth campaign is officially launched. From today, we are going to campaign, we are going to sleep in the bush, where possible, until Hakainde Hichilema forms government.”