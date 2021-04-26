I WANT TO BE MINISTER OF RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS- IRIS KAINGU

Ruling Patriotic Front Mwandi Constituency Aspirant candidate Iris Kaingu says she can serve the country as a Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs or Ministry of Tourism and Arts.

Speaking when she appeared on Hot FM Red Hot Breakfast Show, Iris said if she was elected and President Edgar Lungu asked her which portfolio she could serve better, she named the two Ministries as suitable for her.

“I would like to be made Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs or Minister of Tourism( and Arts)” she said without hesitation.