By Precious Bwale | July 24, 2021

Zambia Women’s national team captain Barbra Banda believes the team has improved compared to their performance in the first game which saw Zambia suffer a huge defeat at the hands of the Netherlands.

Banda revealed that the team was targeting a win in their second game hence they felt hard done by the draw. The team is now looking forward to the next big game against Brazil and they are hoping that they bag the three points.

“I think there’s a lot improvement looking at the last game we had, and what we were looking for today was a win, it’s so unfortunate that we drew,” she said.

“Right now we have to forge ahead, we still have hope and have a strong feeling we can do better in the next match,” Barbra added.

Looking back at the starting game of the tournament in which Zambia lost to the Netherlands Barbra said it wasn’t about the team being nervous but having several players making their first appearance in such a big tournament and hence lacking confidence.

“For most of the girls, that was their first time playing in such a big competition, and I think they now have gained the morale,” she said.

Barbra who has scored two hattricks so far, and is top of the scoring charts at the tournament

took time to praise her teammates.

“I am very proud of myself and also my team because without them I can’t score, so I want to thank them for helping me,” she said.

The 21-year-old striker who has become the first woman at the Olympics to score two consecutive hat-tricks said she still has a long way to go and believes her being disciplined will help her to continue making history.

Banda who is the best female footballer in Zambia aims at becoming the best footballer in the world.

“it’s good to make history when you have the opportunity, so I just have to keep on working hard and making more history,” she ssaid

My goal is to become the best footballer in the world

Zambia played to a thrilling 4-4 draw with China to earn their first point at the tournament. Barbra Banda netted a hat-trick while Rachel Kundananji scored the other goal.

The Copper Queens will conclude their Group F games against South American giants Brazil on the 27th of July, 2021.