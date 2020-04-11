I was asked, “HH, do you have beef with Mr. Lungu?”

I replied, “Of course. I’m a kachema, I always have beef.”

Jokes aside, we don’t harbour any hatred towards anyone, and we never will. We feel this way even with all the acts of injustice and brutality that have been committed against us. If it were up to us, we would have had dialogue with Mr. Lungu and the PF a long time ago.

Have a blessed Easter weekend.

HH