I Was Asked To Condemn Dr Kalyalya’s Dismissal But I Refused For Our Economy’s Sake, Reveals Haabazoka

Economics Association of Zambia president Mr Lubinda Haabazoka has bemoaned the tribal insinuations surrounding the firing of Denny Kalyalya as Bank of Zambia (BoZ) governor who has been replaced by Mr Christopher Mvunga.

Speaking on Muvi TV’s The Assignment programme on Sunday night, Mr Habazooka noted that it was people with intentions to hold political office who were championing tribalism.

He disclosed that some politicians approached him and told him to issue a statement condemning the dismissal of Dr Kalyalya but he refused.

“Now there’s this issue of tribalism, that a Tonga has been fired and an easterner has been appointed. That is very bad. People that want to hold political office are the ones championing these things. When BoZ governor Denny Kalyalya was fired, they wanted me to condemn that but do you know what that would have meant? Kwacha would have been affected badly because Bloomberg would have picked what we said and that would have sent wrong signals in the market,” he said.

And Haabazoka said he would be doing a disservice to himself if he said that President Edgar Lungu did well to fire Kalyalya.

“The President has more information than all of us, so he knows why he made those changes. Kalyalya was open to us just like Mvunga, they were these 24/7,” he said.