By ENOCK KADEMAUNGA

AN ACCUSED person in the assault case of Minister of Justice Given Lubinda has accused police officers manning the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court Complex entrance of assaulting him after they learnt that he was an accused in the case.

Moses Mulenga, the fourth accused told court that upon identifying himself so as to gain entry into the complex, police officers called him stupid then pounced on him.

In this case, five suspected cadres are accused of assaulting Mr Lubinda, who is Kabwata Constituency Member of Parliament.

Accused are Martin Mambwe, 38, a driver of Kalingalinga, Patrick Mubanga, 40, of Zambia Railways area behind Intercity Bus Terminus, Major Chansa, 35, of Misisi, Moses Mulenga, 35, and Goodson Mwange, 45, of John Laing, all businessmen.

In count one, Mambwe is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

And in the second count, Mambwe, Mubanga, Chansa, Mulenga and Mwange are charged with proposing violence or breaches of the law to assemblies.

When the matter came up for trial before Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale, the State applied for an adjournment because witnesses including the victim were not before court.

And when called to explain why, arresting officer, detective inspector Mwila, told court that summons were saved on the minister but not personally.

He explained that when he went to the office, Mr Lubinda was not around instead he gave his secretary.

Mr Mwila said he did not follow up it up as he relied on the information given by the ministers’ secretary.

He said two other witnesses were also not available ‘one has a funeral and another is in Egypt’

But defence lawyer Agrippa Malando objected the adjournment and urged the court to proceed with trial as the arresting officer was a witness present before court.

“Instead of wasting the courts time, let us hear his testimony. We are ready,” he said.

But State prosecutor Stuyvesant Malambo said he needed time to have pretrial with the witness.

However, magistrate Mwale urged the State to deal with the case as quickly as possible.

The matter was then adjourned to January 24, 2020 for continuation of trial.

At this point Mulenga complained to the court that the officers called him stupid, beat him before taking him to Kabwata police station.

“When I wanted to enter the court premises, I informed the officers that I was an accused in the case of Given Lubinda.

“They said I was stupid and they started beating me and stepping on me. They drove took me to Kabwata police station,” he said.

Magistrate Mwale urged Mulenga to report the matter to the police as soon as possible and inform him if he finds any challenges reporting the case. – Daily Nation.