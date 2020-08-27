I WAS DISAPPOINTED that he failed to give a convincing answer to the question “Mr president, when you talk about no leadership in PF, not so long ago you worked with one of the people who have been with PF for a long time and he was actually second in your party. What message does that send about you not working with people with no vision?” His response didn’t convince me, not even a bit.

I WAS IMPRESSED with the way he answered the question “Maybe you can explain the involvement, if any, in the privatisation.” He mentioned that he wasn’t the only one who played a part in the process and that there were many others who participated and they are still alive. In my opinion, this gives Zambians an opportunity to find out the names of those other people and take them to task so that the questions about privatisation can be answered by everyone who participated than continuously telling us about one person.

I’m glad DJ Showstar asked some tricky questions that have always needed answers. I hope DJ Showstar will also interview the others who were mentioned and unmentioned.

PERSONALLY, I’M PAYING EXTRA ATTENTION TO WHAT EVERY ASPIRING CANDIDATE IS SAYING SO THAT I CAN MAKE A GOOD DECISION ON WHO TO VOTE FOR AND WHO NOT TO VOTE FOR IN 2021. Now is the best time to start analysing what the politicians are doing and saying because #SmartYouthsWantSmartLeaders