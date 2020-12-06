I WAS FIRST DIAGNOSED WITH TB AND I LATER DISCOVERED I WAS HIV POSITIVE

23- year-old Zambian lady bravely voices out on her HIV status.

“The best cure is self love, not self pity,” says Luyando Tasila Sikanwe.

Luyando is HIV positive and wants to give hope to society. During an interview with Girl Empowerment Alliance for Change, she narrates: “I was first diagnosed with TB in August 2014, within the same year in September, I underwent HIV testing which came out positive.

I cried, I was out of myself and by then, I was in grade ten (10). My educational life became totally messed up, I was always confused in class thinking how am I going to handle my situation and to make it worse, I was young such that I asked myself: where did it come from and how? I kept on asking myself because by then, I did not involve myself in any intercourse, I hated my life, i once tried to kill myself because I couldn’t accept the fact that I am positive; I thought it’s the end of everything.

I kept on asking myself this question: how will I live and face my own children one day? Life was so hard on me, even though my mum kept on showing the support to me, it was just nothing upto 2015 July; that is when I had accepted my status and thank God in all, not forgetting, I collect my medication at Optic Hospital in Northmead, Lusaka. My smiles came back and now I am living a free happy life.

I completed my secondary education and University education. I am still looking forward to more and to me, no matter what one may say, I will never be ashamed of my status disclosure.

HIV is not the end of everything, you can still make it in life and be you. To those who are still living, walking with the stigma, you are free to follow me up Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, I am using Luyando Sikanwe. You can also kindly like Phenomenal Positive Youths page via Facebook and be inspired with HIV life journeys from young people living with HIV all over the world.

GEAC – (PHENOMENAL POSTIVE YOUTH)