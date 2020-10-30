I WAS JAILED FOR NO CRIME, SAYS KAMBWILI

Lusaka ~ Thur, 29 Oct 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili has said he was sent to prison without a crime and has demanded the immediate removal of principal resident magistrate David Simusamba who jailed him for one year on charges of forgery and uttering a false document.

Mr Kambwili was released from Kamwala Remand Prison on bail after spending almost two weeks in incarceration.

He said at a media briefing at his house this morning that magistrate Simusamba “is a danger to the judiciary” and that its image should not be dented by one man.

Mr Kambwili further claimed that magistrate Simusamba lied about his conduct during trial.

He said he had COVID-19 during trial, which almost took away his life, but the magistrate said he faked it.

Mr Kambwili also called on the police not to treat people the way they treated his wife and daughter.