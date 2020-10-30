I WAS JUST LYING, I CAN’T WALK NAKED OVER LUNGU’S FLOPPED BILL 10 – TUTWA NGULUBE

By Melinda Muma

PF outgoing Kabwe Central MP Tutwa Ngulube has said that he was only lying when he said that he will walk naked if PF lost the Bill 10 election.

Yesterday Zambians represented by UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and other civil society organisations and the church won Bill 10 against Edgar Lungu’s PF.

In 2011, MMD lost its NCC Bill to PF and what followed was a general election loss.

During the campaigns, Tutwa had promised to show Zambians his nakedness if PF lost the Bill 10 elections, a position he now says was one of his lies.

Before voting, Tutwa had some hyena (chimbwi) courage that PF was going to win Bill 10 because it had bought 10 UPND members of parliament when in fact not.

Tutwa Ngulube must be held accountable for his nakedness promise. – koswe