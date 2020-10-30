I WAS JUST LYING, I CAN’T WALK NAKED OVER LUNGU’S FLOPPED BILL 10 – TUTWA NGULUBE
By Melinda Muma
PF outgoing Kabwe Central MP Tutwa Ngulube has said that he was only lying when he said that he will walk naked if PF lost the Bill 10 election.
Yesterday Zambians represented by UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and other civil society organisations and the church won Bill 10 against Edgar Lungu’s PF.
In 2011, MMD lost its NCC Bill to PF and what followed was a general election loss.
During the campaigns, Tutwa had promised to show Zambians his nakedness if PF lost the Bill 10 elections, a position he now says was one of his lies.
Before voting, Tutwa had some hyena (chimbwi) courage that PF was going to win Bill 10 because it had bought 10 UPND members of parliament when in fact not.
Tutwa Ngulube must be held accountable for his nakedness promise. – koswe
Which people of Zambia are you talking about. Just say it was just done by Upnd members of parliament.
Well its confirmed now that we have two lying laywers in zambia, please would be clients watch out, you engage them at owners risk. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU and TUTWA NGULUBE.
THESE ARE THE CREDIBLE LAWYERS WHO CAN TRUST THEM? TUTWA NGULUBE THINKS HE WILL GO THROUGH IF HE STICKS TO PF AND IF HE COMES TO UPND OR NDC WE SHALL SHOW HIM THE HARM HE HAS CAUSED TO MANY ZAMBIANS.
We know!! ….and knew that you were lying when you insisted that bill 10 will enable government empower youths and the disabled and that it was representative of the people’s aspirations!!
Tutwa Ngulube was not lying and should walk naked in public since his master has failed lamentably and shameful. Leaders should speak with the conviction of truth and principles. Tutwa Ngulube and other idiots from PF thought they had adequate numbers and support from to enable them them to pass through the evil Bill 10 but just to be disappointed and now living in shame. Ba PF mwaloba ilyauma and next year PF mukaloba ilyauma. Money and corruption have also limitations… We shall institute Citizen arrest on Tutwa Ngulube for cheating that if Bill 10 fails to pass through then he would walk naked in public.
Just strip him naked where ever you see him and use the video evidence to show that you were simply helping him to fulfill one of his idiotic and evil promises,in case you are taken to court.