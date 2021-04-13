Dr Patrick Mbusa Kabagambe, the groom-to-be who is said to have gone missing on the eve of his wedding has come out and told the police that he never disappeared.

He instead told the police that he was ‘just stressed’ and was resting at a friend’s place since Thursday, two days to his would-be wedding day.

Police had earlier recorded statements from Kabagambe’s would-be bride and other relatives who reported that he had gone missing.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman, Luke Owoyesigyire, said that Dr Kabagambe physically reported himself at Wandegeya police station on Sunday and asked the police to treat the matter as a family issue.

“He informed us (the police) that he was at a friend’s place yesterday and said he was just stressed and decided to go and rest since Thursday,” Oweyesigyire said.

His bride, Christabella Banturaki Kobusingye and other relatives on Saturday, April 10, reported the matter of his disappearance at Kasangati Police station and it was recorded on SD REF 22/10/04/2021.

The statement indicated that he had disappeared with his car registration number UBH 905X.

But in a twist of things on Sunday, Dr Kabagambe wrote back indicating that he was surprised and shocked by allegations that he had disappeared on the eve of his wedding day.

He said he cancelled the wedding on Thursday, April 8, 2021, the day he says he went to rest at a friend’s place and informed all stakeholders.

“I would like to make it clear that no wedding took place in the first place. I cancelled the wedding on Thursday, April 8. All key stakeholders had been made aware of my intentions,” his statement reads in part.

He explains that there was no picking up of the bride, who he referred to as Christabell Banturaki and therefore no guests were expected to turn up.

“I would like to make it clear that at no point had I disappeared nor was I kidnapped to warrant such a malicious message. What is true is that I am alive and I simply took much-needed time off to clear my head following a very stressful period,” he explained, stressing that he was alive and with his family and close friends.

“Please respect that this is a private family matter,” he concluded.