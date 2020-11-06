I WAS MERELY BEING SARCASTIC WHEN TALKING ABOUT MY SUFFERING, SAYS MWENYA MUSENGE

By Patson Chilemba

Mwenya Musenge says he was merely being sarcastic when talking about the magnitude of his suffering, in response to a video which has gone viral where he is seen walking past several mobile network booths, in humble attire.

And in apparent reference to National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili, Musenge said Kambwili is tormented by his falsehoods made against him and he’s the one who must make peace between the two.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, over his audio lamenting how he is suffering after another video that has gone viral portrayed him like a man who is going through challenges, Musenge said there was nothing serious in the substance of what he said.

“Yes (I was being sarcastic). I didn’t mean it, no nothing, nothing at all,” he said.

Musenge insisted that he had never been used by the ruling PF in anyway to work against the NDC, saying he was right in whatever he did, and that the differences between himself and Kambwili were genuine.

“I have just been my own self and there is nothing like iyo we are desperate because how do you go and capture somebody for no reason and you start posting to say look at how he is suffering?” Musenge asked, adding that the video was taken by a woman who is an aspiring parliamentarian in Mansa, on the PF ticket.

Asked if he and Kambwili had bridged the gap, Musenge said he did not owe Kambwili any apology

“Because in the first place people have misunderstood I am the originator of NDC, I did all the donkey work and everything, which very few people don’t believe. If someone can come out and say no, uyu umuntu balimulisha ba PF (this person has been bought by the PF), who is supposed to apologise to the other? Iyo ninsalafye alifilwa nokushita ama tyres ku motoka (he’s hungry he’s even failed to buy tires on his vehicle) who is suppose to apologise to the other?” said Musenge. “No he meets with Mumbi Phiri, who is supposed to apologise to the other? So the person who was alleging, the person who was making all those false claims he’s the one who I am sure is tormented by his falsehoods and he’s the one who is supposed to make peace.”

Musenge said he did not harbour any grudge against Kambwili, saying his conscience was very clear with everything he said and did. -Daily Revelation