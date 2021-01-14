“DAILY MAIL MISQUOTED NATIONAL GUIDANCE AND RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS MINISTER,” CLARIFIES MINISTRY OF RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS.

The Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs has announced that the story in the daily mail which has sparked controversy quoting the Minister of Religious Affairs, the Hon. Rev. Mrs Godfridah Sumaili MP as having said a dress code will be introduced in the nation is a total misrepresentation of the Minister as she has at no time ever made a suggestion to that effect.

In a statement to the Press, Ministry of Religious Affairs Public Relations Officer Mrs Chibesa M. Musukwa has claried as follows

14th January, 2020

The Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs wishes to state that it is not currently considering introducing a National Dress Code as reported by the Zambia Daily Mail in its publication dated (13th January, 2020). The Ministry is aware of the diverse culture that the country is endowed with and the civil and human rights that its people enjoy.

It may be noted that the Honourable Minister Reverend Godfridah Sumaili’s statement was misrepresented as her comment was on the National Dress and NOT the Dress Code. Further, even as the Honourable Minister spoke about the National Dress, she was categorical and indicated that should there be need for one; the matter would require extensive consultations with various stakeholders. Such could only be decided by the citizenry and cannot be imposed on the people by the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs.

In view of the above, it is the Ministry’s considered view that the debate on the dress code is out of context and pre-mature to be a topic issue currently, and in the midst of other national challenges such as the fight against the covid-19 pandemic.

