Former minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Lloyd Kaziya claims that some of the PF top leadership benefited from the monies that cadres were looting from bus stations and markets.

Kaziya who is also former Matero Member of Parliament and PF central committee member said when he featured on Muvi TV’s Assignment Programme, that the matter of senior members benefiting from cadre-activities was well known by the party’s senior organ.

He said some of his colleagues had gotten so rich beyond their earning hat he wondered whether they were getting the same salaries.

Kaziya said under the PF regime, cadres had become more powerful than citizens that they could even threaten government officers with transfers.

He said PF top officials that chose to be upright were shrouded by an environment where they could not condemn the said acts freely.

Kaziya said to date, the worth of some PF junior officials through the wealth amassed illegally could not even be equated to the worth of a former or sitting minister in government, while ministers like himself were being mocked.

“I come from Matero, even when I was a minister, I came from Matero and my fellow minister made a mockery of me to say ‘you are the only minister that stays in the compound’ I said ‘yes that is where I belong ‘and the people of Matero will respect me for having stayed with them because I shared with them their misery. When there was no water in Matero, I was affected. When I was minister of water. I kept buckets in my house, as a minister,” said Kaziya.

Kaziya warned the UPND to respect institutions of government.“We don’t want to see cadres to behave above the law,” he said.-Daily Nation