Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has rubbished media reports claiming he was one of the Ministers that have been quarantined after returning from Namibia where he went to attend the inauguration of that Country’s President.

Mr Kampyongo said he has never been quarantined as he was cleared COVID-19 negative by the Ministry of Health and other Doctors.

Speaking on the Breakfast show on Hot FM this morning, Mr Kampyongo has also apologized to the people that have been inconvenienced by the screaming headlines that he was quarantined.

Mr Kampyongo said he received a lot of calls from government officials, relatives and Cooperating Partners inquiring where he tested positive for the pandemic.

He particularly apologized to the European Union Delegation in Zambia, the people he said he met before the news came out that he was quarantined.

Mr Kampyongo has since urged the media to be responsive in their reporting saying they have the power to either build or destroy the nation.

He said he and others that travelled to Namibia did not interact with others in the holding rooms and did not use a passenger plane where they could not have contracted the pandemic.

Mr Kampyongo said Namibia was not a risk country and they were cleared by the Ministry of health to travel before the trip.

He however noted that the decision by President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana to go into isolation for 14 days contributed to the speculation in Zambia.

On the same show, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya was called and confirmed that Mr Kampyongo tested negative for the pandemic.

On 1st April 2020, it was reported that Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Chalwe Lombe were in quarantine after they attended the Inauguration of the Namibian President.