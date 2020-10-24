TO MOTHER ZAMBIA – Nawa

Three and half weeks ago I was offered K280,000 plus keys to a brand new car. All I had to do was switch sides.

I told them to go to hell.

They said but you drive a Vitz. I told them that was the second mistake you made. You humiliated my Vitz. No one talks about my vitz except me.

The first mistake they made was to think I am for sale. I have never been for sale. My vote, my voice and my sanity are not for sale. I was brought up well by a hardworking father and mother. I don’t do brown envelopes. Never done brown envelopes. I will never do brown envelopes.

I am fighting for Zambia. I have no other nation to go to but Zambia.

I shall not rest until Zambia is liberated.