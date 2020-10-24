TO MOTHER ZAMBIA – Nawa
Three and half weeks ago I was offered K280,000 plus keys to a brand new car. All I had to do was switch sides.
I told them to go to hell.
They said but you drive a Vitz. I told them that was the second mistake you made. You humiliated my Vitz. No one talks about my vitz except me.
The first mistake they made was to think I am for sale. I have never been for sale. My vote, my voice and my sanity are not for sale. I was brought up well by a hardworking father and mother. I don’t do brown envelopes. Never done brown envelopes. I will never do brown envelopes.
I am fighting for Zambia. I have no other nation to go to but Zambia.
I shall not rest until Zambia is liberated.
You were bought by the blood of Jesus on the cross not PF. Zambians must think about the future of their children and not their bellies. Nawa Mubita, you are hero not only to Zambia but in the eyes of God. Evil seems sweet to human but the aftermath is deadly.
Well done Bo Nawa compared to your elder brother Professor Lungwaangwa who is the recycled politician who will never be rich and who will never stop jumping from one to another.
We need such to be in Parliament
What a great young man. Mubita Nawa is inspiring indeed. PFools think everyone is for sale like re-cycled politician brainless Professor Lungwangwa. These are the young men needed in leadership not the likes of Ntewewe, Chilufya Tayali, Cosmos Galaxy Mumba. We need more of Mubita Nawas, Chellar Tukuta, Anthony Bwalya etc. These are young men of high integrity.
Don’t lie NAWA, can you refuse that much and stick to driving a ladies car? You are not a politician but motivational speaker stick to that.
This picture was taken when covid was at its pick and Bowman forced you to drive back to kafue instead of entering Lusaka