I WAS OFFERED K50,000 BY HON MABUMBA TWO DAYS AGO

Georgina’s Husband Speaks Out,

It has not been easy I kept those videos for a week and just two days ago I confronted the Minister he avoided my calls through and through and only sent a message that he was in quarantine. I then forwarded everything I had on him with my wife Georgina, he then called offering K50,000 not to publish the content, I declined the offer because that was an insult to my marriage, apparently I don’t know where my wife is and she has deactivated her FB account (Georgina Mpundu) and her phone is dead off!

Am so disappointed because I had so much respect for both my wife and the Minister, we all have problems in marriages but the path my wife took is uncalled for, I await to see what measures the president will take to this effect as well as lawmakers in this country before I unleash more! Am heart broken and embarrassed.

Get facts from me not whatever WATSAPP conversations are circulating those are made up, people are taking advantage of the situation.