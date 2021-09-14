By Brightwell Chabusha

Former justice minister Mr Given Lubinda says much as the UPND were shocked to win and much as Zambians were shocked to see the UPND win, he was equally shocked.

Speaking on Capital FM today when he was asked if he was surprised that the PF lost the August 12 elections, the PF vice president said he hoped the PF won’t tend up like other parties which were voted out of power in the past elections.

Mr Lubinda remained optimistic that the party will emerge stronger.

He further said he is not bitter that he was not chosen as former President Edgar Lungu’s running mate in this year’s elections because he believes the right decision was made in picking Professor Nkandu Luo.

Mr Lubinda also said that the opposition party will support President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration on progressive decisions and oppose where necessary.

He said he supports the President’s promise of giving Zambians free education.

The party vice president added that he supports the stance by the President to open up borders for Zambians to export their farm produce.

He however wondered why the UPND has seemingly u-turned on their promises to sell the President Jet.

Lubinda wondered if the President didn’t know that the jet was for Zambia Air Force and insisted that President Hichilema should sell it as a way of honouring his promise to the Zambians.

He however mentioned that the opposition party would not support the introduction of gay rights and the removal of Zambia’s recognition as a Christian Nation if President Hichilema’s administration tries to consider such. -ZR